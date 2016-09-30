State’s health priorities leave a lot to be desired

News that pregnancy-related deaths are on the rise in many of our health facilities speaks volumes about the government’s negligence.

It is a big shame that people have to lose their lives on something that can be handled with ease.

Unfortunately, the powers that be are obsessed with matters elections.

The Jubilee government has failed on health matters. A government that fails on such an important tenet does not deserve to be in power.

It is a high time that this issue is solved, before things get out of hand.