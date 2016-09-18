A woman should vie for presidency in 2017
With elections just around the corner, we need to see women preparing to vie for top seats, including the presidency. It’s time for change and we need a new breed of leaders. Women should be given a chance just like the men who have been in the reins of power for years. We have not reached the 2/3 threshold as provided in the Constitution. Something is amiss. Martha Karua, who vied for presidency last polls, should lead women to the ballot.
MARGARET MINAGE, Ruiru