Act on torture report to curb abuse of civilians
Thursday October 27 2016
It’s sad that 30 per cent of Kenyans have been ill-treated by police officers who are supposed to be law enforcers. The recent National Torture Prevalence Survey report says one out of every three Kenyans was tortured in the past five years.
Police led the cases, at 59 per cent, followed by chiefs (18.5pc), prison warders (8.1pc) and the Kenya Army (3.2pc). Sadly, many do not report such incidents for fear of victimisation. Act on the report.
DENNIS SINYO, Binyenya, Bungoma