Address squatters plight in Taita Taveta sisal farm

The Constitution, among other things, promises to address historical land injustices, but squatters are still suffering.

A glaring case is that of Voi, Taita Taveta County, where residents of Mkamenyi have suffered for many years after their ancestral land was occupied by a sisal farm.

Despite having lived in the area since 1890s, long before the sisal farm, locals in Mkamenyi have no right to the land due to a long standing dispute spanning over 50 years now.

While the initial owners of the sisal farm were humane, matters turned nasty in the 1960s when the management changed hands. The graves of our forefathers were desecrated contrary to Taita culture and sisal planted on them.

Any resident who attempted grow crops or keep livestock was harassed and the livestock confiscated. Over 2,000 inhabitants of Mkamenyi were forced to relocate to Kirutai, Ikanga, Mariwenyi and Kaloleni.

The National Land Commission should urgently address cases of historical land injustices.

The graves of our forefathers still stand as testimony that the land belonged to us.