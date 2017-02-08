Africa must change tack to end perennial hunger

As famine hits Kenya and parts of Africa, one thing is certain; there are a couple of things we must do to avert famine in future.

One of these would be to ensure that we make having enough food a priority and also harvest rain water.

Many African countries have not made fighting hunger a priority. Some African countries continue to give very little money for agriculture while other areas such as security are given the lion’s share of the national budgets even when the country is not at war.

Research seem to suffer a lot even though they are quite central in ensuring there is enough food for everyone. The other challenge we have on the continent, Kenya included, is that we have not yet made water harvesting a priority.

Every effort should be made to harvest water to tackle food shortages in the continent. This does not require huge investments. Digging dams is one way to harvest water.

Africa should re-examine the question of genetically modified foods. Some research has shown this would in some ways be a better option in our efforts to increase food harvests.

All efforts should be made to ensure that famine does not persist in Kenya and the entire world.