Americans understand best the language of elections for change

The election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America — against the expectations of many outsiders — has major lessons for nascent democracies such as Kenya.

We had the campaign slogan that propelled President Barack Obama into the Oval Office in 2008, “Change We Can Believe In” and now President-elect Trump’s “Make America Great Again”.

Ideally, the messages are no different. The Americans’ perception is that there is something fresh the new administration would bring.

For the first four years in office, President Obama hoped to bring change from his predecessor George W Bush’s regime. Despite challenges, the Obama administration made major strides in healthcare, job creation, economic growth and international relations.

While some policies — such as “Obamacare” — were unpopular among the working class and conservatives, mostly Republicans, they touched on the lives of most Americans. Coupled with his oratorical skills and a strong campaign team, these achievements earned President Obama a second term.

While projections from various pollsters showed Hillary Clinton winning against Trump, the actual voting went otherwise. Many conservative Americans believed a new regime would come with fresh ideas to solve the numerous challenges they are facing.

It sounds appealing to make a country great. I hope “greatness” here does not mean building border walls as Trump said during the campaigns, spearheading wars with the East, tightening conditions for partnerships with developing countries and bullying other world leaders.

Historically, foreign policy under Republican presidents tend to be more Africa-friendly than under Democrats. This is what we expect from a Trump White House.

Here in Kenya, elections for change that can make our country great again — devoid of ethnicity, corruption and discrimination — is the change we dearly need.

PETER CHURCHILL OGUTU, Nairobi

* * *

Of particular interest in the US elections is the way the superpower clearly indicated that, far from it being considered one of the most advanced democracies, it is highly ethnicised, racially divided and, above all, doesn’t believe in a female presidency.

From Trump’s triumph one can see that with hard work, resilience and focus anything is possible.

ERNEST WEFWILA, Bondo

* * *

The US elections taught me two things: Never trust opinion polls and this is the year of surprises — such as President Donald Trump and Brexit.

LAZARUS KASAMU, Laikipia

* * *

Kenyans should learn from Americans how mature politics is conducted. Throughout the campaigns, there have been no violence, hate speech or destructive demonstrations as happens in our country.