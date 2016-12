The new Anti-Bribery Act extends the war on corruption to the private sector by criminalising bribery as is the practice in the public service.

It opens a two-pronged public-private approach towards fighting graft.

Its hallmark is that it’s now an offence to fail to report an act of bribery.

The solicitor, partaker, giver and receiver of a bribe will all be culprits. This law will tame endemic graft.