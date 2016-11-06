Arrest phone thieves on Haile Selassie Avenue

The stretch between Railways roundabout and Muthurwa market on Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, has literally become a no-mobile-phone-use-in-matatu zone, thanks to crooks who snatch the gadgets from passengers in traffic jams.

The vice has continued unabated despite complaints by the public asking police to arrest the criminals who have made the rush hour their source of livelihood.

Thankfully, some matatu crews have been warning passengers not to expose their phones.