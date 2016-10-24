Bad roads to blame for famine-amid-glut puzzle

As drought continues to wreak havoc in more than 20 counties, it’s unbelievable that other areas have enough food to feed those starving. Counties such as Lamu, Kilifi, Baringo and Kitui are in dire need of food as Trans Nzoa, Kisii, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu suffer a glut.

The major challenge is that counties with much food have poor road networks.

This makes it difficult for the farm produce to be transported to markets or government stores and it ends up rotting on the farms or in the stores.