Kenya has become a gambling nation. Kenyans have stopped working. They spend their days gambling at slot machines. Television and radio stations are full-time gambling dens. The audience is asked to send betting texts to short code numbers to win prizes.

Unsuspecting Kenyans are enriching faceless extortionists in the full knowledge of the State. The government should protect citizens from these thieves. Gambling should be discouraged, if not banned, especially for the youth.