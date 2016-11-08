Banks still ripping off Kenyans through back door

The celebration after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the law capping interest on loans to four per cent above the Central Bank base rate may, perhaps, have come too early, before Kenyans had read the fine print.

The situation on the ground is not pleasing. If you take a sacco loan, for example, of Sh300,000 repayable in three years, you pay the agreed amount a month, say Sh10,000 plus interest of Sh3,000 on reducing balance. That has been the tradition.

But if a bank lends you the same amount, payable at Sh12,000 per month, every month the bank will rake in Sh6,000 as interest while Sh6,000 goes into reducing the loan. The total amount paid after three years is Sh600,000.

How legal is that? That is unacceptable.

There may be a wholesale reduction of interest but not the repayments. Did MP Jude Njomo put that into consideration when crafting the law?

It seems for every shilling a bank lends you, it gets back twice the amount. This will make companies fold up and many people lose jobs because of high interest.

It’s the wearer of the shoe who knows where it pinches. I know bankers have received a bashing left, right and centre, resulting in job losses. But this issue should be revisited.

Let Mr Njomo note this new development and see how Kenyans can be relieved of this burden. The Central Bank Governor should also revisit the issue and put a stop to it.