Bar underage people from alcohol, drug spots
Thursday October 13 2016
Anyone under 18 was never allowed in places serving alcohol.
But today, children aged 15-18 are seen working in nightclubs and bars, subjecting them to alcohol, sexual harassment and drugs.
Parents should take more time with their children to advise them on the dangers of such places. The government should also make sure law and order is maintained and enforced in these areas because the youth are the leaders of tomorrow.
OLIVER BAARIU, Ruiru