Be wary of con artists’ claim to recover phones

Beware of con artists whose posters on underpass walls in Nairobi proclaim “We recover stolen phones”. When you call their number 0716470800 or any of the many others given, they ask for the stolen phone’s IMEI, saying they are located at Karen Shopping Centre and they track phones with the help of the police and Safaricom. They ask for money, initially Sh1,000, via M-Pesa, spinning tale after tale, till you wisen up and stop.