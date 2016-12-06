Beware child pregnancy Bill’s hidden dangers

The bid in a proposed Bill to protect students who get pregnant from being expelled or suspended from school or take pregnancy tests conducted by teachers, is good.

Girls suspected to be pregnant would be taken to hospital for less to save the girls from ridicule and stigmatisation from their teachers and peers.

However, it is wrong to stop the school from informing parents or guardians without the teenager’s permission. This needs a rethink.

Should the girl refuse to give consent — which is likely, out of fear — she will be at risk because she will not receive the parental support she needs during pregnancy.

After all, parents and guardians have the right to know what is going on in their children’s lives.

Students are minors, under the care of their parents and guardians; they should not be allowed to make such major decisions unilaterally as they need their parents’ help to bring up the child.

The proposed Bill could promote early pregnancies and promiscuity among adolescents. It might also fuel HIV/Aids.

The onset of the ‘sponsor’ rage has seen many young girls lured into sex by older men. More teenagers might, therefore, end up pregnant knowing that the proposed daycare centres will take care of their babies as they continue with school and life.

Instead of cushioning teenage pregnancy, let’s focus on providing reproductive health education to the youth and advocating morals to promote behavioural change.