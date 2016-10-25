Beware when you board matatus, some are crime dens

I tend to think that Ms Catherine Karimi’s botched attempt on her life in a PSV vehicle is isolated.

Afternoons and weekends seem to be the times traffic laws take a sabbatical.

It’s incomprehensible why PSV saccos and owners would allow unlicensed people to use their vehicles. Traffic police officers also seem not to exist on Sunday — no wonder tragic accidents are mostly reported on weekends.

Errant saccos need to be heavily fined and rogue officers punished.

A few weeks ago, my friend boarded a PSV at Railways bus terminus for Yaya Centre. He was the first to board and the vehicle got filled immediately by youthful men.

As they approached Kenyatta Hospital, one of the youths behind the driver started “vomiting”. He left his seat to sit by the window, behind the conductor, where my friend was seated.

Being an afternoon, and not wanting to get dirty, he let the “sick” man have his way. When the man was finished “vomiting”, another man in the back seat shouted: “Iko sawa (It’s okay).”

The group alighted at the hospital, supposedly to take their friend for treatment, and the car zoomed off. That’s when my friend became suspicious.

Checking his pockets, his Infinix phone and Sh10,000 was gone.

He asked the driver and the conductor to stop the vehicle but they ignored him and sped off to a point he couldn’t even go back.

It seems my friend was the prey and the matatu crew were part of the pack of predators. Beware!