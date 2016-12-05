Bill on child protection should champion responsibility of group

The Senate is set to debate the Care and Protection of Child and Parents Bill 2016, which intends to protect the rights of teenage mothers.

Bluntly put, the Bill rewards teenage sex and undermines the HIV/Aids campaign.

This comes on the heels of the World Aids Day when teens, mostly girls, were said to have one of the highest incidences of new HIV infections.

With a study from the Global Burden of Disease collaborative network — published in The Lancet HIV Journal — showing Kenya had the fastest growth in new HIV infections in sub-Saharan Africa in the past decade, we should worry.

I agree with the Bill’s divine intention of promoting teenage mothers’ rights but frown at the way it treats them like entirely innocent angels.

Relieving them of all consequences and responsibility, it places that on schools, parents and the public through county government day care centres.

The Bill intends to punish Kenyans for the mistakes of their offspring and burden already overwhelmed parents by compelling them to take care of their grandchildren.

It ought to open up alternatives — such as legalising early abortion by teenage mothers and easing child adoption.

There are many gracious people and organisations ready to adopt babies.

Of course, there will be loud self-righteous voices opposing abortion.

But if these morality champions focused on fighting teenage sex, we wouldn’t have the problem of teenage mothers in the first place!