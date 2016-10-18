For once, I have found myself in the same school of thought with Mr Moses Wetang’ula.

In the Nation of October 17, the Ford-Kenya party leader is reported to have said reduction of Members of Parliament will save the country money that can go into economic projects that improve the lives of Kenyans.

Senator, you are 1,000 per cent right on this. In fact, my beef is that you have incubated this thought for rather too long and you are on record as having even supported the Constitution that blatantly messed up the composition of our elective offices.

Can you now table a motion in the Senate and lobby for another one in the National Assembly to debate and legislate your idea?

Sixteen governors are too many. We need not more than eight counties and the national government. Parliamentary seats should be halved (to 140) and constituencies based on population density, not ethnic composition.

The Senator and the Woman Representative seats should simply be scrapped. The more than 1,400 members of the County Assembly (MCA) seats are simply shameless leeches.

What workload is there in a county to require a governor, deputy governor, senator, woman rep, 12 MPs, 48 MCAs, 20 county ministers, 48 ward managers, a county commissioner, deputy county commissioners... Now add up these positions and multiply them by 47 (for every counties).

The President and his deputy can steer talks to reduce the size of the government.