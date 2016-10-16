Boost community conservancies to save Maasai Mara ecosystem

The Serengeti-Mara ecosystem — commonly defined by the annual migration of wildebeest from the southern plains of Serengeti National Park (SNP) to the northern grasslands of Maasai Mara National Reserve (MMNR) and back — embodies biodiversity conservation issues.

Despite its vastness, its considerable large mammal fauna requires access to large unprotected dispersal ranges, already inhabited by the agro-pastoral communities.

Biodiversity faces widespread competition from humanity for space and resources, resulting in human-wildlife conflicts. The challenge for conservationists is to identify strategies to mitigate the conflicts for mutually sustainable benefits from both sides.

Much of Kenya’s wildlife lives on rangelands outside national parks and reserves — which precipitates these conflicts. The sale of private lands and the inward migration by neighbouring agricultural groups has resulted in significant land transformation around MMNR.

Due to the conservation issues, alternative forms of land use, such as wildlife tourism, have been implemented in an attempt to derive sustainable benefits wildlife. This gave rise to wildlife conservancies around this ecosystem.

Community-based conservancies are a significant step. Their overall purpose is to conserve biodiversity and help to minimise human-wildlife conflicts in unprotected areas by developing monitoring and mitigation plans and small-scale, nature-based tourism.

Many people are willing to offer large tracks of land for wildlife conservancies provided wildlife-related activities (such as tourism) benefit the local community and threats related to wildlife mitigated. Their lands comprise most of the key wildlife dispersal areas and migratory corridors bordering the county’s famous tourism destinations such as MMNR, Amboseli National Park and Tsavo National Park.

However, poor management — at resource and national policy levels — have compounded the problems. For example, while Tanzanian policies limiting cultivation have reduced pressure on land, Kenya has not embraced those institutional designs, especially around wildlife conservation areas. Consequently, there is widespread agricultural cultivation and electric land fencing and subdivision around MMNR.

There is big interference by extensive cattle grazing in conservancies and inside MMNR, especially during dry seasons. This is exerting excessive pressure on the wildlife.

If direct linkages to conservation can be made, and its sustainable market niche exploited, wildlife conservancies may offer the most hopeful long-term approach to human-wildlife conflict mitigation in the Mara ecosystem.

The conservancies should be protected and preserved so as to remain “…a paradise rediscovered and an Eden that was never lost” (Fr Frans Mol, Maasai Mara).