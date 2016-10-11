Carrier is losing out on direct Mombasa flights

Kenya has two destinations for visitors from abroad — Nairobi (business and tourism) and Mombasa (tourism). Kenya Airways flies into Nairobi and shunts Mombasa-bound passengers in shuttles. Its partner KLM does the same thing. Most passengers prefer direct flights. Kenya Airways has no direct overseas flights to and from Mombasa. Ethiopian, Turkish and RwandAir, and very soon Fly Dubai have. The nature of flight schedules makes the KLM deal suspect.