Civil servants must be apolitical, as Uhuru said
Thursday October 20 2016
When President Uhuru Kenyatta announced his first Cabinet, he was categorical that only him and his deputy William Ruto would engage in politics.
This was welcomed and appreciated since it would ensure 100 per cent commitment from Cabinet Secretaries, who were appointed on professional grounds. However, CSs now join politicians at rallies and engage in political activities such as election campaigns.
DUNCAN MASATIA, Mombasa