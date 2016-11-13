Civil servants should be content with new salaries

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has just released reviewed salaries of government employees.

No mater who has gotten what, those who are not comfortable with the pay can also quit and venture into other sectors.

Let them know that this country has a very high unemployment rate and that competition can help in getting the most qualified and willing workforce.

Working for the government is more than just about the money. Generally, employment rarely enriches people.

In that case, values such as patriotism should be the driving force of civil servants. Let a call to civic duty and prosperity for our country be the guiding principle in our workplaces, especially in the public is sector.

The commission should critically examine the evaluation since unfair remuneration is being used by the corrupt public servants to fleece this country and perpetuate corruption with the excuse that they are underpaid.

It is also a high time that matters of allowances are looked into. Both junior and senior employees in government usually use allowances as an avenue to enrich themselves.

People aren’t supposed to be given allowances to do a duty that they have been contracted to do.

It’s sad that underperformance and absenteeism in government institutions is the order of the day.

Perhaps the culture of impunity and irresponsibility has taken over our human resources, undermining our economic output.