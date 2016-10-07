Conduct studies before implementing projects

The purpose of scientific research is to learn something new. Counties in Kenya have been implementing development projects without any background or baseline information.

All these projects are aimed at meeting the sustainable development goals. The sustainability of projects depends on the level of involvement of the beneficiaries.

Each county should come up with a research and development office that will work closely with the universities and research institutions in the region. County governments should also fund research projects to come up with quality findings that can be implemented.

Before a development project is implemented, it is important to conduct baseline surveys to gain knowledge of the current status.

Without baseline studies, it is difficult to measure the impact of any development project. Only this way can local claim ownership of the change. It can also be a good platform for political campaigns.