Corruption now calls for integrity study in schools
Saturday December 10 2016
Progressive societies world over are always alert to any negative societal invasion.
The realisation that agriculture was the backbone of Kenya’s economy led the government to introduce the subject in the schools’ curriculum.
Similarly, when HIV/AIDS struck, Kenyans society pitched in to curb its spread.
Since corruption is the current scourge, our children should be trained on how to develop integrity as a positive value.
DAVID SONYE, Rarieda