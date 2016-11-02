County reps’ bid to ban gambling laudable move
The motion moved at the Kisumu County Assembly aimed at banning gambling should be passed. Gambling is known to drain funds from most families, leading to a rise in domestic violence. Many people in the villages and towns, regardless of age, are engaging in gaming. Even children sent to the shops end up losing money at the slot machines. With schools closed, parents are now worried that their children could be driven into gaming.
AWITI HILDA, Kisumu