Criminal gangs are a big threat to 2017 elections

The 2017 General Election is around the corner.

From the look of things, the country’s key institutions at the forefront in planning for the elections — the electoral commission, security agencies, the attorney general, the judiciary — seem to me grossly unprepared.

More worrying is the level, intensity and magnitude of violence, hate speech and intolerance as political parties conduct their nominations and as politicians marshal their supporters and engaging on premature campaigns.

These and the re-emergence of criminal gangs sponsored by politicians speaks volumes of how the country is siting on a time bomb.

Surprisingly all that one hears from top government officials are empty threats, ultimatums, passing the buck and tired phrases like “we’ve put these criminal gangs and politicians on notice”.

To conduct a peaceful, credible, democratic and transparent General Election, the government must start by cracking down on these criminal gangs now that they are being bankrolled by politicians.

They should also arrest politicians who incite the public by issuing inflammatory statements.

Also, political parties must tame their members. We must not wait until next year when it will be too late.