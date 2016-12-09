Curb corruption during secondary selection

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i did well with the reforms he instituted in his ministry.

These include curbing cheating in national exams.

For the first time in decades, we had credible results.

Dr Matiang’i should go a step further and look into the Form One selection, which is ridden with corruption.

Senior officers are allocated hundreds of places, denying deserving students those places.

Some senior officers exchange admission letters for monetary gain.