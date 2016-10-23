Delay in rewarding star athletes may hurt morale
Monday October 24 2016
Many countries feted their athletes immediately after the 2016 Rio Olympics for their good performances. In Kenya, however, the government took nearly two months to reward our fantastic athletes. Such delay lowers the morale of the athletes drastically and this may result in many of them looking for “greener pastures” outside the country. If such a thing happens, Kenyan-born foreign athletes will outsmart our own.
MATHIAS CHEBOI, Eldoret