Deplorable state of chief’s office a shame

When I sought the services of the chief of Kilimani, Nairobi, recently, I was shocked.

His office is made of torn iron sheets with carton papers stuck on the wall, perhaps to keep out the rain, and furnished with very old wooden benches.

To make it worse, the President’s portrait hangs prominently on — yes — the carton-papered wall.

But that is disrespectful to him! I wonder how foreigners view it. The chief’s office is the symbol of the government.

I would be happy to contribute to provide him with a better office.