Destruction of Mau will be catastrophic
Saturday December 17 2016
Leaders should not politicise the Mau Forest in their quest to gain votes in the next General Election.
Politicians are encouraging the destruction of Mau by protecting locals who are clearing up trees for housing and farming.
Many lives depend on this forest. Leaders need to join hands and relocate Mau settlers.
The government should ban logging activities in order to manage river banks.
The severe drought in Kenya is due to deforestation.
KEVIN LICHOTI, Nairobi