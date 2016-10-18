Devolution may lead to secession if not checked
Wednesday October 19 2016
Devolution is good. But counties are fast becoming countries. If not checked, we could soon see some rich counties demand internal self-rule. Looking of how things are unfolding, this is not the unitary nation of Kenya of yesteryears. Already, there’s a disconnect between some counties and the national government. County askaris now carry walkie-talkies and handcuffs and ride in armoured vehicles. The only thing remaining is arming them.
JUSTIN N NKARANGA, Mombasa