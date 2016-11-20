At a time like this, the Auditor-General should pray to God to shower perspicuity (ability to see matters clearly) on him.

Not even the President of the Republic can direct the Auditor General on how to work.

The Auditor-General should therefore be wise and always guided by the truth.

He should never hold the country — or a section of leaders — to ransom by failing to clear the air on a matter that he has sat on for months with the country having been asked to patiently wait for his final word.

I ask the Auditor-General: Has he finally concluded the audit of the receipts from the Eurobond issue, and what is his final report/verdict? If he has not wound up the audit, can we be justified to say he has failed to live up to the people’s expectations?

Does he realise that this is a matter on which his report is expected as to whether the full proceeds were received or not, without any room for the “inability to form an opinion” in place?

The Auditor-General has a duty to the country and any further delay on the Eurobond is likely to taint his reputation.