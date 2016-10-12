Don’t spend millions on ‘mandazi’ as patients die
It pains a lot to see cancer patients suffer and die due to lack of qualified doctors and equipment.
So, how can a county spend millions of shillings on tea and mandazi while it can’t pay heath workers? Patients are forced to seek medical services in private hospitals and those who can’t afford are left to their own devices. Counties should use that money to improve medical facilities and employ qualified staff. Let them not only think of their stomachs.
JOSEPHINE DAYO, Nairobi