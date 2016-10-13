Draft law on plastic bags for shoppers ridiculous

A Bill that could reportedly be signed into law soon requiring Nairobi residents to carry plastic bags when shopping, apparently “to reduce littering”, is utterly ridiculous!

There seems to be more than meets the eye. Perhaps a cabal is already in place to supply these plastic bags and make a killing from it.

The only law that is required to reduce littering and carbon footprint is actually that abolishing plastic bags altogether.

In Kampala, shoppers use biodegradable bags.