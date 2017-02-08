Drop in final exams candidates worrying
The low registration for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations candidates this year is shocking especially now that the deadline is nearing.
The Kenya National Examination Council hopped to register one million primary school exam candidates and 600,000 for fourth form examinations. However, for the last 18 days, only 97,720 primary school candidates have registered and 127,329 for fourth form.
ERICK ALATA, Maseno.