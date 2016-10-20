Emergency services at Thika hospital wanting

Thika Level 5 Hospital in Kiambu County provides health services within the county and also attends to numerous referrals from the neighbouring Murang’a, Embu and Kitui. The high demand for emergency services has been worsened by the daily accidents that have now become synonymous with the Thika Superhighway. Operations in the Casualty Section are in a very sorry state. Getting a wheelchair is a mammoth task and being attended to is sometimes a nightmare as some critical equipment is lacking.