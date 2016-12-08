End squabbles and have ferry back in service

Mtongwe ferry was to be reintroduced by December 1 but, as reported in the Daily Nation of December 7, Kenya Ferry Services Managing Director Bakari Gowa said it failed because there wasn’t enough money.

That ferry can ease the congestion and delays at the Likoni ferry.

But we know it is the fight for control between Mombasa County government and the national government that has held up the ferry. Let the squabbles end.