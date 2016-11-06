Ensure Matiang’i’s rules on cheating take root
Sunday November 6 2016
The move by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Dr Fred Matiang’i, to pay surprise visits to various schools during KCPE examinations is a sign of his commitment to end cheating.
The concerned officials should now ensure his measures remain in place.
This will help the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service and the Ministry of Education to determine deserving candidates during university and Form One selection.
Rhoda Okumu, Kisumu