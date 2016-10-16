For such a tiny nation, we are overrepresented

The World Bank’s World Development Indicators shows that Kenya’s surface area is 580.4 thousand square kilometres, population 44.9 million and per capita Gross National Income in purchasing power at US $2,940. The corresponding statistics for United States are 9,831.5 thousand square kilometres, 318.9 million population and US $55,900. These statistics can be interpreted as rough indicators of the carrying capacity or excess burden of overrepresentation.