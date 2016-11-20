As this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination enters the home stretch, it is encouraging to note that there have been very few reported malpractices in its conduct.

This ought to be the norm in a well-oriented society.

The indefatigable Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, has spread himself thin across the country to ensure that everything runs ruthlessly smooth.

The fact is, the formerly lethargic Ministry of Education mandarins cannot be all over the country at the same time to ensure the smooth administration of the exams. Presumably, these officials are being pushed by the CS; a keen observation shows their displeasure.

Marking and grading is paramount to the final outcome and, therefore, the no-nonsense CS has a next port of call.

Exam cheating and the buying of fantastic mean scores has allegedly been a thriving industry in our corrupted, entrepreneurial country. Or how were some schools registering 200 straight A grades while a host of counties were getting measly numbers?

However, fatigue, boredom and a host of other vagaries will certainly creep in soon. But even without these, how long can the micromanaging of exams last? Is it even the ideal scenario? Why then pay the personnel at the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec)?

The administration of national exams has been marred in malpractices due to a multiplicity of factors. It is time the nation built strong and respected institutions rather than place our hopes for redemption on individuals.

SHAKY PROMISE

We are pegging the success of the administration of national exams on the charisma of Dr Matiang’i — a very shaky premise that cannot be replicated in his absence for whatever reason.

Did we not have the late Karisa Maitha and John Michuki, Cabinet ministers who brought change premised on their personality? But with their demise, all the good they did has been obliterated.

I laud the CS for his departure from tradition by being proactive in stopping cheating in the execution of the exams, not waiting to announce the grim statistics on the cheating incidents as his predecessors dutifully did every year.

Even if the exams are without blemish, what is the expectation as far as sustainability is concerned?

A paradigm shift to de-emphasise exams should be pursued. The disbandment of Knec is nigh; in its place, let’s have regional (county), course-specific, skill-focused examination bodies.

We should be asking ourselves: What is it that makes Kasneb tick?

Dr Matiang’i’s efforts will be in vain if the supporting cast at the ministry and Knec, the wanton tribalism in public universities, as well as official and unofficial corruption in job placement remain intact. His exit (and it will certainly occur) will open the floodgates wider.