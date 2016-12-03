Get to the bottom of this Sh3.5bn purchase

Kenya is reportedly buying a Sh3.5 billion offshore patrol vessel to protect its marine resources in the Indian Ocean.

The vessel is said to have been procured by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, but will be fully manned by a civilian crew.

This is possibly another rip-off.

Experts claim there is no way such a vessel can cost Sh3.5 billion ($35 million).

At most, it should cost Sh350 million ($3.5 million). When was the tender advertised? Who won?