Give Bahati a break and focus on the real issues

The conduct of musician Bahati during Jubilee Party’s launch, where he sat on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s seat while performing, has been the talk on social media for days on end. It is so sad that I have not seen any person talking about the Jubilee Party’s manifesto, which was read out during the event. Bahati was just entertaining Kenyans, thus we should not dwell so much on him. After all, it wasn’t a State function. Let’s give the singer a break and build our nation.