Giving illegal aliens IDs should be treasonable

I am tired of seeing Immigration officers caught issuing papers to illegal immigrants sheepishly smiling at the camera.

They remind me of children caught licking their fingers after dipping them in the sugar bowl — only their actions have deadly consequences.

They make a mockery of the 1,087 Kenyans killed in terrorist attacks since 2006.

What’s the point of buying drones as these saboteurs roll out the red carpet to alien miscreants? They should be charged with treason.