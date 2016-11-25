Government should provide food to Kenyans first

Agriculture is the backbone of Kenya’s economy.

Kenya is ranked 10th among sub-Saharan countries with acute food shortage despite the resources the country is endowed with.

According to the Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, 23 counties face food shortage.

The government should hold a crisis meeting to address the looming disaster.

Hungry people can never be productive. All citizens have a constitutional right to adequate food and health care.

A government that fails to provide food and health care to its citizens is deemed to have failed.

Having that provision in the Constitution was not just cosmetic.

It is very unfortunate to see women, some pregnant, and children suffering due to lack of food yet the government claims everything is in order.

Giving school children laptops was laudable.

However, it should not have come at the expense of feeding starving Kenyans.

A hungry pupil cannot concentrate in class.

The government should have prioritized food security rather than fulfilling impossible campaign promises.

It is unfair to subject starving people to news of scandals involving billions of shillings every day.

The government should support farmers to produce more.