Governor, keep promise to promote health staff
Thursday September 22 2016
Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua met 3,000 civil servants in December and promised all health workers who had not been promoted that they would be considered by February this year and all their arrears paid. It is more than a year since 1,000 of their colleagues were promoted, and this group has stagnated for more than seven years. Some juniors are not only ahead of their seniors but in higher job groups.
SOLOMON KAMAU, Nakuru