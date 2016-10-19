Graft, the evil that is Kenya’s hanging sword of Damocles

Watching the State House Summit on Anti-Corruption and Accountability on Tuesday, I was rather either fascinated or amused.

President Uhuru Kenyatta did express a familiar frustration — that it is increasingly becoming difficult to tackle corruption. He did also mention that graft is highly politicised and the biggest impediment seems to be ineffective agencies.

But why the lethargy? Why do we seem hapless?

Past leaderships bear the biggest chunk of blame for graft, giving birth to terrible sub-cultures. Indeed, employers complain of youth with little regard to work ethic but have a get-rich-quick mindset. We glorify and reward ill-gotten wealth with political power.

Honest service bar wealth is frowned upon; we should not then ask why corruption thrives. If you touch one corrupt person you risk the wrath of the community (read tribe) for “fighting” it.

Why can’t the agencies tackle illicit acquisition? Ask many a Kenyan about interaction with police. With knowledge of how our justice system works, nobody wants the drag in courts; justice is bought.

Our politics is heavily polluted with graft. An angry parent told me how, for their children to get government jobs, officers were demanding hundreds of thousands of shillings per child. I was also told it is difficult to eliminate illegal trade in anything because of corruption.

Reforming the society will require heavy investment in political will and enhancing the system in terms of law and people of goodwill.

HARRISON MWIRIGI IKUNDA, Nairobi

* * *

It was very painful to see the President reading the ‘Riot Act’ to his top State officers because they had failed to end corruption.

These are the people blamed by Kenyans, who lose hope and start blaming the President, saying he should have sacked them yesterday. Even they can be sent to Kamiti.

P R GITHINJI, Kiserian, Kajiado

* * *

The biggest threat to the anti-graft war is lack of patriotism. We need to educate the masses that everyone has a role in the fight.

When we task the unwilling to lead the fight, the circus will one day leave us torn apart and not even the loot we will have got will spare us the wrath of our descendants.

ERIC MWIKI, Maua

* * *

On Tuesday, the President talked of seeing more graft prosecutions. With due respect to the President, it is not just stage-managed prosecutions Kenyans want to see but meaningful deterrent convictions of high-profile personalities.

KIONGNO THUKU, Nairobi

* * *

A suggestion to stem corruption made at Tuesday’s summit is that graft cases be made non-bailable. But the war can be won without breaking a sweat by the President tinkering with his constitutional powers. He should bite the bullet.