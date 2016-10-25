Having military barracks in city a looming danger

It makes no sense to keep a large group of military personnel and arsenal right in the city. Any accident in the armoury can easily wipe out Nairobi from the world map.

Crashing cargo planes can easily cause much loss of life. For security reasons, the military must set up camp far from residential areas. Camps within close proximity to residential areas are sitting ducks and vulnerable to terror attacks.

So, it’s high time the military left the city and avoided confrontations with civilians — as is the case in Embakasi.