The growing number of strikes by health workers is a smouldering issue that will easily become a crisis if it is not handled with care by the relevant authorities.

Truth be told, the government has made great strides in improving healthcare and I can comfortably attest to the fact that Kenya is healthier now than it was a year ago.

The government has ensured affordable and quality healthcare, began setting up more training centres for health workers and established portable clinics in the slums. In addition, it has introduced the First Lady’s Beyond Zero mobile clinics in every county that have gone a long way in reducing mother to child mortality rate and have equipped the hospitals so as to achieve better service delivery. All these is laudable.

However, as much as the government has done all this, the sad thing is that they have forgotten about the welfare of the service providers themselves who are the healthcare workers. This has led to the various strikes or strike threats that are being experienced in the counties today.

The plight of the medical professionals has been ignored for a long time and it should be addressed.

Over the years, the medical practitioners have been striking due to poor working conditions, delayed salaries and promotions.

Let the government seriously look into the workers’ concerns before more lives of helpless Kenyans are lost should they make real their treats of downing their tools.

The medical practitioners’ demands are valid considering the many sacrifices and the troubles they go through to save lives.

MILLICENT MUKHONGO, Nakuru

* * *

Billy Njite Mukoli’s article on “conducting pregnancy tests in school regularly” is a good piece because he has talked about education which I presume to be sex education and should be for both boys and girls.

But he also talked about giving contraceptives. In my opinion, it’s not just any contraceptives but condoms. Condoms are the best because they not only prevent teenage pregnancy but also sexually transmitted infections and cervical cancer.

To prevent transfer of HPV which sometimes causes cancer, I would advise usage of condoms as the best contraceptive for the old and young.



DAVID NGUGI, Kiambu

* * *

In a letter to the editor recently, Billy Njite Mukoli of Eldoret advocated regular pregnancy tests in schools as a way of eradicating teenage pregnancies.

I beg to differ. Tests alone will not achieve this dream. We need to cultivate good morals among our children and educate them on the effects of engaging in sex at an early age.

Notably, the education policy allows expectant girls to continue schooling during pregnancy and after giving birth.

Medical tests ought to be voluntary too.