Heed Auditor General’s report on representation and budget

Going through the Auditor General’s report that has been quoted in the press this week, one feels relieved to read the positive recommendations than remedy some of the ills bedevilling this country.

The suggestion by Mr Robert Ouko that the number of our Parliamentary representatives and MCAs should be reduced is music to the ears of Kenyans. The team’s argument that Kenyans are over represented and, in the process, spend money on salaries and allowances that this country cannot sustain is apt and timely.

Our parliamentary representatives are some of the best paid in the world. Though this is as a result of our robust Constitution that created all these posts, the team is quietly saying that the law is not cast in stone and can be reviewed.

We have a total 416 MPs and MCAs. Add to this the Senate and you have a complete picture of the burden Wanjiku is carrying. The corruption in the name of devolution is also a cause for concern. While devolution was expected to improve livelihoods at the grassroots, it has been watered down by this animal called corruption.

The Constitution has brought many positive changes in the country. We must, however, do away with things that might eventually overshadow the gains.

DAVID M. KIGO, Nairobi

****

I cannot agree more with Auditor General Edward Ouko on the need to deny or limit cash to fiscally irresponsible counties, ministries and other public institutions.

Based on the audit reports and the number of governors we have seen appear before senate committees to answer queries about their budget expenditure, a huge chunk of budgetary allocation ends up in recurrent expenditure and, worse, on unnecessary items like foreign trips, leaving little to nothing for development.

Flouting of procurement guidelines and flawed tendering processes have become the order of the day in counties. Taxpayers have a constitutional right to monitor how revenue is spent just as they have a right in the budget making process.

The public has to instil discipline in the spending of funds. The recently launched guide to understanding national and county audit reports by Parliamentary Initiatives Network (PIN) is a tool that should be given to everyone. Those reports should be the report card on which to benchmark elected representatives.

The MPs need to increase funding to the office of the Auditor-General for it to effectively carry out these important audits.

The moment we all realise that development is achieved by performers and not ethnicity, party affiliations or religion the better a nation we shall make.