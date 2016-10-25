Hidden hand blocking efforts to wipe out corruption in Kenya

It seems some forces in government are determined to derail Mr Edward Ouko, the boss at the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG), recently alleging that he procured ‘air’ in place of an advanced IT system that his office required.

But it has emerged that the OAG actually bought the system, which, to their horror, threatens to bust all their corrupt cartels.

The government uses Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis), which the OAG had struggled to audit.

Parliament had refused to give the OAG money to buy its desired system. It finally did.

Ifmis is an Oracle-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that can be interfaced with the OAG’s Interrogatory Vault software system. Notably, the system Mr Ouko has been accused of procuring corruptly can interrogate Ifmis remotely on a daily basis, tracking the income and expenditure and extracting audit samples in real time.

But The Treasury has blocked the OAG from using it. Instead, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is harassing a constitutional office that has done no wrong! A tailor-made IT system cannot be 100 per cent competitively tendered.

Ask yourself: Storekeepers are fighting auditors; who is more likely to have something to hide?

Upon devolution, the OAG was boosted with a minuscule Sh1 billion to upgrade and open offices in counties — proof the government doesn’t want to end graft.

On the government’s refusal of the OAG to travel to the US to obtain first-hand information on Eurobond: In normal audit practice, it is the client who must give the auditor authority to seek documentation. In our case, the government has frustrated the OAG’s effort. Why?

KARIUKI MUIRI, Karatina

* * *

Kenyans need relentless re-education on evils of corruption.

The moral decay should be tackled at the root by employing people untainted with corruption, like newly graduated teachers.

The law should be changed so that the President can issue Executive orders like in the US. Judges should not give the excuse of lack of evidence to hold cases.

MATHEW A KARAURI, Meru

* * *

I concur with Nation columnist Macharia Gaitho that the Jubilee government lacks the will and grit to fight corruption.

But we don’t need to go to the extreme of shooting suspects at Uhuru Park. Use laws, wealth and lifestyle audits and incite the public to abhor the corrupt and throw rotten eggs at those politicians who traverse the country by chopper dishing out their loot.

ISAAC KIPLIMO NGETICH, via email

* * *

We must crush key drivers and perpetrators of corruption.

Our politics is rooted in financial and moral corruption; generates corruption; is sustained and preserved by corruption; insulates the corrupt against justice.