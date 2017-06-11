Of late, banks have been on a texting spree, offering interest rates averaging 13 per cent.

If the interest cap law is maintained, Kenyans should expect a fall in loan rates to the 1970s interest regime averaging 9 per cent!

Many Kenyans will be shocked to learn that our banks once charged loan rates close to those pegged on the UK Libor rates (London inter-bank rate) and USA prime rates (derived from Federal fund rates).

Over the past decade, the Libor (the equivalent of CBK rate) and its US counterpart have come down from 5 per cent to under 1 per cent through deliberate effort.

The banking sector in these countries use this benchmark, set by monetary committees, to determine their lending rates without being cajoled by political institutions.

ECONOMIC INTEREST

The core task of the committees, working with banks and bearing in mind the economic interest, is protection of borrowers from spiralling interest rates.

Kenya’s ‘honeymoon’ of post-Independence low-interest regimes ended with the Goldenberg scandal, which took the loans rates to an all-time high of 34 per cent!

This is a classic case of how corruption and political appointments to key institutions can wreck an economy.

Some of our billionaires and politicians were involved in this scandal that nearly brought the economy to its knees.

Food items shot up by over 200 per cent, making the current maize prices look like child’s play.

BIG STAKE

It’s not lost on Kenyans that the ‘Who is Who’ have a big stake in the banking sector, hence being indirect beneficiaries of the past high rates.

Ideally, CBK and the monetary committee, working with Treasury fiscal experts, are mandated to drive the low-interest loan agenda by manipulating money supply and controlling inflation.

The status quo of high interest regimes is facilitated by structural weaknesses prone to political manipulation that allows corruption to thrive.

It’s unfortunate that Parliament had to step in with the interest cap laws to end the banking sector’s madness of opulence and expansion through extortion.

Like migratory birds, banks moved their deposits to Treasury instead of seeking sustainable ways to ensure low loan rates. Do they care, or our they so risk-averse they can’t see lending opportunities?

INFORMAL SECTOR

The State should strengthen private lending arms in the informal sector and saccos and micro-finance institutions that are not risk-averse by creating a conducive environment for economic growth.

The blue chip banks should stop behaving like supermarkets—setting up branches in every dingy mall that opens up—but ride on technology to extent their reach while driving down costs. They must also stop their ‘flamingo’ attitude of taking off when the going gets tough.

The government must not relent on maintaining low-interest regimes by strengthening monetary institutions and structures.